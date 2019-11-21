Clear

Karen M. Sugden, 59, Maysville, MO

Celebration of Life Saturday, November 23, 2019 4:00 PM River of Life Church 811 South Walnut Street Cameron, MO 64429

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 8:44 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Karen M. Sugden, of Maysville, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 59.
Karen was born in Somers Point, New Jersey to Martin and Sondra (Linder) Schlitzer. She loved animals, the beach and anything outdoors. She was very caring and loved to bike growing up. She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, class of 1980. She was a long time employee of WMCC and while there she made many lasting friendships.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by daughter Jamie (Joe) Enloe of Cameron, MO, sons Brian (Nichole) Sugden of Cameron, MO, Joseph (Kate) Sugden of Kansas City, Kevin (Cierra) Sugden of St. Joseph, her beloved grandkids Caleb, Colin, Alyssa, Dylan, Emma, Carter, Colton, Ava, Adelynn, Camden and Ty, sister Sharon (Eric) Nied of Cameron, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life for friends and family at River of Life Church in Cameron, MO on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 4:00 PM.

