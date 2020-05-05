Karen Marie Conway 78, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 at her home. She was born August 16, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Katherine & Charles Bales. She attended Lafayette high school. Karen was a homemaker who enjoyed bird watching, but she hated squirrels, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Eagles Aerie #49, and the Navy wives club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mose Conway, her parents, brothers, Sharel and Gerald Bales. Survivors include: daughters, Kathy Conway (Kevin Schubert) and Lori (Rick) Conway-Bernard, sons, Jerry (April) Conway and Danny (Tina) Conway all of St. Joseph, MO, 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, as well as several, nieces and nephews and her dog Taz. Ms. Conway will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A graveside inurnment service will be held at a later date at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.