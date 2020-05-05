Karen Marie Conway 78, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 at her home. She was born August 16, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Katherine & Charles Bales. She attended Lafayette high school. Karen was a homemaker who enjoyed bird watching, but she hated squirrels, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Eagles Aerie #49, and the Navy wives club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mose Conway, her parents, brothers, Sharel and Gerald Bales. Survivors include: daughters, Kathy Conway (Kevin Schubert) and Lori (Rick) Conway-Bernard, sons, Jerry (April) Conway and Danny (Tina) Conway all of St. Joseph, MO, 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, as well as several, nieces and nephews and her dog Taz. Ms. Conway will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A graveside inurnment service will be held at a later date at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Posted: May 5, 2020 9:49 AM
