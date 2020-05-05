Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Karen Marie Conway, 78

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: May 5, 2020 9:49 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Karen Marie Conway 78, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 at her home. She was born August 16, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Katherine & Charles Bales. She attended Lafayette high school. Karen was a homemaker who enjoyed bird watching, but she hated squirrels, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Eagles Aerie #49, and the Navy wives club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mose Conway, her parents, brothers, Sharel and Gerald Bales. Survivors include: daughters, Kathy Conway (Kevin Schubert) and Lori (Rick) Conway-Bernard, sons, Jerry (April) Conway and Danny (Tina) Conway all of St. Joseph, MO, 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, as well as several, nieces and nephews and her dog Taz. Ms. Conway will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A graveside inurnment service will be held at a later date at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories