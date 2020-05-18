Karen Robinett

1957-2020

Karen Robinett, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.

She was born July 3, 1957, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Karen married Randall Robinett.

She was preceded in death by her husband; mother, Juanita R. Sharp; brothers, James Smith and Milton Sharp.

Survivors include son, James Kindred (Destiny); siblings, Steve Sherman, Sheila Sharp, Jennifer Kendel, Patrick Sharp, Frances Moss, Lisa Kendall (Ed), Lee Smith; grandchildren, James Jr., Janessa, and Azariah Kindred; nieces and nephews, Lorrain LaBorde (Bryan), Nichole Smith, Justin Gibson, Trevor Moss (Kleci), Trenton Moss, Derek Kendall, Kyle Kendel, Bailey Kendall; great-nieces and nephews, Christopher Smith, Sage Pansza, Lucas Lowe, Rowan Moss, Bryan, Jr., Margaret and Justin LaBorde; great-great-nieces and nephews, Journey Belding, Zayden Stockstill, Emma LaBorde, Alivia Smith, Brayden LaBorde, Rylee Smith; and many friends that she made family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to American Cancer Society.