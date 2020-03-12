Clear

Karen Sue Byers, 74

Visitation: Saturday, March 14th, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ First Christian Church. 318 N. Pine Street, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Saturday, March 14th, 2020 11:00 AM @ First Christian Church. ■ Interment: Graceland Memorial Cemetery. BB Highway, Cameron, MO 64429.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 10:55 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Karen Sue Byers, 74, Cameron, passed away March 7, 2020 at a Health Care Facility in Cameron.
Karen was born in Kansas City, Missouri, September 26, 1945 to Clarence and Catherine (Cline) Byers. They precede her in death.
She was a 1963 graduate of Cameron High School. Karen was a bank teller at Farmers State Bank for almost 43 years until retiring in 2008.
Survivors: Cousins, Mitch Peterson, Lees Summit, Missouri, Cindy Springer, O’Fallon, Missouri and Marty J. Lindsey, Bates City, Missouri.
Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the First Christian Church, Cameron, Missouri, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Christian Church of Cameron.
Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 55°
A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories