Karen Sue Byers, 74, Cameron, passed away March 7, 2020 at a Health Care Facility in Cameron.

Karen was born in Kansas City, Missouri, September 26, 1945 to Clarence and Catherine (Cline) Byers. They precede her in death.

She was a 1963 graduate of Cameron High School. Karen was a bank teller at Farmers State Bank for almost 43 years until retiring in 2008.

Survivors: Cousins, Mitch Peterson, Lees Summit, Missouri, Cindy Springer, O’Fallon, Missouri and Marty J. Lindsey, Bates City, Missouri.

Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the First Christian Church, Cameron, Missouri, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Christian Church of Cameron.

Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery.