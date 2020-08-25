Clear
Karen Sue Foster, 67

Visitation: Thursday, August 27th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, August 28th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 9:14 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Karen Sue Foster, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She was born February 28, 1953 to Marlin and Emilie (Whitten) Robinson in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Karen Robinson married Ronnie Foster March 30, 1974; he survives of the home.
She was a 1971 graduate of Central High School. Karen was a well trusted daycare provider for 42 years.
Karen Sue was a loving, caring wife, mother, MeeMaw and neighborhood grandmother. She always thought of others before herself.
Karen loved their family trips to Colorado; hiking and taking in the beautiful scenery.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Xander Eurich.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Ronnie; daughters, Michelle Foster-Eurich, Leah Richardson (Mike), Lacey Wiley (Eric); grandchildren, Cameron Richardson, Zoie Wiley, Kerrin Richardson, Malorie Wiley, Alexis Eurich, Serenity Eurich; brother, Gary Robinson (June); sister, Linda Laird; nephews, Michael Robinson, Martin Ambrozi; niece, Gretchen Ambrozi-Johnson (Mike); brothers and sisters-in-law and their families, Harry and Becky Foster, Shannon, Megan, Steve and Marcy Foster, Jay, Nate, Cody, Brandon; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Heart of American Chapter – Alzheimer’s Association. The family requests masks be worn. Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.


