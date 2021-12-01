Clear
Karen Williams, 75

Karen Williams, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on November 23, 2021.

Karen married Jim Williams on September 4, 1970.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

She is survived by sons Bozie (Lisa) Williams, Sid (Vicky) Giffin and John Giffin; stepchildren Kim Delaney and Kevin Williams; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Saturday, November 27th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation or to St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

