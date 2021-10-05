Clear
Karl August Zimmerman, 89

Karl August Zimmerman, 89, of Burlington Junction, MO, passed away September 24, 2021 at the Parkdale Manor in Maryville, MO.

Karl was born February 21, 1932 in Saugus, CA. His parents were Karl Herman Zimmerman and Caroline Louise (Elder) Zimmerman.

Karl was of the Methodist faith. As a young boy he would pick melons before school. He was a high school graduate. Karl served his country in the United States Army from 1951 until 1955. He had achieved the rank of sergeant in the Army.

On February 17, 1952 in Las Vegas, NV, he was united in marriage to Beverly Rae Schondorf. They were married for 54 years, until her passing on December 30, 2017.

When Karl came home from the Army to a wife and baby- boy he began farming. On the family farm, he raised melons, alfalfa hay and had a small herd of cows.

Karl had worked for the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Santa Clarita, CA, for 30 years. He was known as “The Master of Ball Diamonds”.

He was an amazing dad and friend full of knowledge. On one occasion a friend of 50 years mentioned, “he was a man of kind words, and had a twinkle in his eye”.

His survivors included his 3 children; Kathleen (Shawn) Price of Burlington Junction, MO, Tom (Merion) Zimmerman of Yucca Valley, CA, and Kris (Nikki) Zimmerman of Meridian, ID; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; as well as many (unofficially) adopted children and many friends and other family members.

Mr. Zimmerman has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

A private family service will be conducted at a- later- date.

Memorials can be directed in Karl’s name to: Mosaic Hospice, Maryville, MO.

