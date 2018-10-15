Karl Lee Vansickle

1949-2018

Karl Lee Vansickle, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

He was born August 11, 1949 in Alameda, California to Robert, Sr. and Pauline (Ferriera) Vansickle.

Karl was employed at Blue Side for 35 years, then later at Agri-Labs for 20 years.

He taught martial arts locally for 30 years and later became a member of ATA Martial Arts.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include children, Chad Vansickle (Tamra), Kimberly Collado (Jaime), Chelsey Vansickle, Ryan Vansickle (Brittney); grandchildren, Danielle Vansickle, Vada Vansickle, Astraea Collado, Renae Holmes, Brody Vansickle; brother, Bobby Vansickle, Jr. (Nancy); great-grandchildren, Kaydance and Kingston; companion of 25 years, Annette Cleveland.

The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.