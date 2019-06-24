Karlon Ray Abels July 28, 1953 - June 21, 2019

Karlon Ray Abels 65, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home. He was born July 28, 1953 in Savannah, MO, son of Doris and William Abels. He attended Lafayette High School, and the U.S. Naval Academy. He served in the Navy for 8 years. Karlon was a Simple man. Served his country, his God, loved his family, and enjoyed making tasteful meals. He was a member of Eagles Lodge and the Reach Church. Karlon was preceded in death by father, William Thomas Abels. Survivors include, wife, Linda Abels of the home, mother, Doris Edwards of St. Joseph, children, Dawn "Michelle" Manning of Elk Ridge, MD, Karla Abels of St. Joseph, Anthony Abels of St. Joseph, Lindsey "Janelle" Abels of Columbia, MD, Carole Cline of St. Joseph, siblings, Sharon (Roy) Perry of Meadows of Dan, VA, Kathy (Bill) Bledsoe of Kansas City, MO, Kerwin (Bridgette) Abels of Cameron, MO, Lecia (Robert) Summerer of Wentworth, SD, William T. "Billy" Abels Jr. of St. Joseph, Bernadine (Steve) Lancey of Rea, MO, Carl (Lisa) Edwards of Hamilton, MO, David Edwards of St. Joseph, Thomas Abels of St. Joseph, Crystal (Timmy Bacon) White of St. Joseph, 13 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday, June 28, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the The ALS Association.