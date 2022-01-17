Kasey E. King, 29, Shawnee, Kansas, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.
On June 5, 1992 he was born in Franklin, Tennessee to John and Tamara (Brooks) King.
Kasey loved to play video games and hang out with his friends.
Survivors include his mother, Tamara Gilbert (Thomas); father, John King; siblings, Lelon, Michael and Heather; grandmother, Nancy Brooks; uncle and aunt, Stephen and Ann Sasenick; beloved dogs, Jack and Daniel; extended family and friends.
Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Farewell Services to be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Society nearest you in memory of Kasey.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 11:40 AM
