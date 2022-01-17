Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kasey E. King, 29

Kasey E. King, 29, Shawnee, Kansas, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 11:40 AM

Kasey E. King, 29, Shawnee, Kansas, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.
On June 5, 1992 he was born in Franklin, Tennessee to John and Tamara (Brooks) King.
Kasey loved to play video games and hang out with his friends.
Survivors include his mother, Tamara Gilbert (Thomas); father, John King; siblings, Lelon, Michael and Heather; grandmother, Nancy Brooks; uncle and aunt, Stephen and Ann Sasenick; beloved dogs, Jack and Daniel; extended family and friends.
Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Farewell Services to be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Society nearest you in memory of Kasey.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories