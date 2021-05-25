Kateryna "Kathy" H. Hasiak, 61

Kateryna "Kathy" H. Hasiak also known as "Kjo" 61, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born May 4, 1959 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Eva and Semen Hasiak. She graduated from Benton High School, and achieved an associates degree from Missouri Western State University. She worked at American Family Insurance for several years. Kathy was very active with the St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church, organizing festivals and annual events. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and church friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Petro Hasiak, and a sister, Oksana Lovelady. Survivors include brother, Taras "Ted" (Lynn) Hasiak of Saint Joseph, MO, sisters, Maria "Mary" (Ronald) Morton of Stockbridge, GA, Lesia Shtohryn, and Irene Hasiak both of Saint Joseph, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church, Father Taras Mylyan and Father Ivan Krotec co-celebrants. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 PM with the Office of the Dead to be recited at 6:00 PM on Friday April 30, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Both services will be live streamed via Father Taras Mylyan's Facebook page. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church or Second Harvest Food Bank.