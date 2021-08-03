Katharina “Katie” Hartig, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The daughter of Georg and Margareta (Konnerth) Rower, Mrs. Hartig was born on April 8, 1928, in Baierdorf, Romania. Katharina’s family fled to Austria in 1944 during World War II. Life was hard during the post-war years, but eventually things got better. In 1950, she met Michael Hartig, her future husband, who immigrated to the United States in 1952 with his two brothers. The couple stayed in touch over the years and in 1955, Katharina came to the U.S. and became Michael’s wife. That union lasted over 50 years. Michael passed away on August 4, 2005. The couple was blessed with a son, Mike Stephen Hartig, currently living in Houston, Texas.

Over the years, Katharina helped her husband on the farm. Later she worked for J.C. Penney for 10 years in the sewing room. In 1980, Katharina joined the American National Bank and worked there until she retired in 1993.

Katharina was very devoted in her love for the Lord, and was a devoted wife, a very caring and loving mother, a selfless servant and loyal friend. She was always grateful that her son had the opportunity to obtain a college degree.

In addition to her husband, Michael, Katharina was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Margareta Rower Schmith and Maria Rower Berger; brother, Georg Rower. She leaves as survivors her beloved son, Mike Stephen; sister, Anna Rower Zirwig; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Katharina was a member of Zion United Church of Christ for 28 years and joined St. Paul Lutheran Church in 1983. There she served on the Stewardship Board and the Altar Guild. She was also a member of the Ruth Circle and the Mary Martha Circle.

Arrangements pending under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.