Katharine J. Penisten April 01, 1920 - December 22, 2018

Katharine J. Penisten, 98, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the Maryville Living Center. A resident of the area most all her life. She had lived the past year in Kingman, AZ and had recently moved back to Maryville

Katharine was born in Nodaway County, MO, on April 1, 1920. Her parents were William Lewis Job and Katie Evelyn Sallie Job. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband Penny Penisten; her brothers, Harold and Raymond Job, and her sister, Marjorie Stephens.

She graduated from the Maryville High School in 1939, and later attended the Lasher College Training School. She had worked for the Center Milk Plant, and several years at the A&P Grocery Store, both of Maryville. Then from 1972 until 1986, was the Administrator for the Nodaway Nursing Home, also of Maryville.

On January 5, 1943, Katharine was united in marriage to Eldon Vere “Penny” Penisten. They were married for over 51 years before his death in 1995.

Her survivors include her brother, Kenneth L (Cindy) Job, Kansas City, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Penisten has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be at 10:00 AM on January 5th, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, Rev. Dale Stewart will be the minister. The burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.