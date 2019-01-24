Katherine Anna Miller

1957-2019

Katherine Anna Miller, 61, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born September 5, 1957.

Katherine married Thomas Miller on November 11/23/1979.

She was a Senior Credit Analyst for US Bank for 39 years.

Katherine was on the Board of Directors for Northwest Health and Inter-Serv for several years.

She had a take-charge personality and always put others first. Katherine was a wonderful wife, mother and best friend and will be missed by many.

Katherine was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Luetta Miller; and father-in-law, Clarence Miller.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Thomas Miller; sons, Wes Miller (Calli), Ryan Miller; her parents, Daniel and Irene Ramirez; sisters, Sue Wright (Roger), Michelle Bolton (Rick), Julie Beger (Bob), Connie Kingsley (David); brothers-in-law, Terry Miller (Barb), Brad Miller (Kelly); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Private Memorial Services and Inurnment at a later date, Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.