Katherine Louise Taylor

1934-2019

Katherine Louise Taylor, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.

She was born April 30, 1934.

Katherine graduated from Sumner High School in Kansas City, KS. She worked for the St. Joseph State Hospital for 30 years in the food service department as a supervisor.

Katherine married Charles Henry Taylor, Sr. November 26, 1956; he preceded her in death October 3, 1968.

She was baptized and a member of First Street Baptist Church on King Hill Avenue.

Katherine was multi-talented and enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, crocheting and her ultimate enjoyment, spending time with her grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Viley and Mamie (Williams) Johnson; brother, Harold Williams; sisters, Delores Lewis and Hazel May Williams; and longtime companion, Richard Thomas

Survivors include her children, Gerald Johnson-Taylor (Janet), Charles Taylor, Jr. (Jandee), Lelonia Taylor; stepson, Clifford Taylor; grandchildren, Derrick, Krystal, Geri, Nikia, Tiffany, Gerald, Jr., Chamera, Charles III, Jonnathan, Jaliyah, Adrian; step-grandchildren, Monica, Vincent, Natalie; 13 great-grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Donald Lewis; and his loving family; a host of devoted cousins and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Internment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.