Clear

Katherine May Blakley, 82, Rushville, Missouri

Parish Rosary Friday, August 30, 2019 10:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Friday, August 30, 2019 10:30AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 5:09 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Katherine M. Blakley
1937-2019

Katherine May Blakley, 82, Rushville, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.
She was born on March 2, 1937 in Atchison, Kansas to Ralph and Katherine Bromley.
Katherine married Glen Blakley on November 11, 1955 and celebrated 63 years together. He survives of the home and is am USMC Veteran.
She was a homemaker, bookkeeper for the family business, and ran her own cleaning business until she retired at 75.
Katherine loved flowers, having her hands in the dirt, sewing, upholstery, and crafts. She was a strong, proud, independent woman, who loved her family and friends deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Daniel, David, John, and Howard Bromley, Mary Alice Sarratt, Dorothy Keimig, Darlene Schuler, son; Glen R. Blakley, Jr., granddaughters; Amanda Yeager and Mary Blakley.
Survivors include children; Glenda Ide (Reed Kline), Mark Blakley (Cyndi), daughter-in-law; Kim Blakley, grandchildren; Stephanie Hudson (Scott), Elmo Lyons, Allison Blakley, Chelsee Shelton (Eric), Kaleigh Hill (Michael), Kelsey Robins (Kolton), Jonathan, Daniel, and David Kline (Jessi), 22 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 10:30 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Parish Rosary 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events