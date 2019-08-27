Obituary

Katherine M. Blakley

1937-2019

Katherine May Blakley, 82, Rushville, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.

She was born on March 2, 1937 in Atchison, Kansas to Ralph and Katherine Bromley.

Katherine married Glen Blakley on November 11, 1955 and celebrated 63 years together. He survives of the home and is am USMC Veteran.

She was a homemaker, bookkeeper for the family business, and ran her own cleaning business until she retired at 75.

Katherine loved flowers, having her hands in the dirt, sewing, upholstery, and crafts. She was a strong, proud, independent woman, who loved her family and friends deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Daniel, David, John, and Howard Bromley, Mary Alice Sarratt, Dorothy Keimig, Darlene Schuler, son; Glen R. Blakley, Jr., granddaughters; Amanda Yeager and Mary Blakley.

Survivors include children; Glenda Ide (Reed Kline), Mark Blakley (Cyndi), daughter-in-law; Kim Blakley, grandchildren; Stephanie Hudson (Scott), Elmo Lyons, Allison Blakley, Chelsee Shelton (Eric), Kaleigh Hill (Michael), Kelsey Robins (Kolton), Jonathan, Daniel, and David Kline (Jessi), 22 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 10:30 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Parish Rosary 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.