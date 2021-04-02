Katherine S. Hughs, 64

Katherine S. “Kathy” Hughs, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021.

She was born January 18, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Robert and Shiori (Ikeda) Snyder.

In November of 1974, Katherine married Maurice “Maury” Glenn Hughs, Jr. They were blessed with three sons.

She graduated Lafayette High School in 1975 as a member of the Lampion Honor Society and pompom squad. She enjoyed working at First Street Graphics for 23 ½ years and later enjoyed substitute teaching for the St. Joseph School District. She was a member of the Wyatt Park Christian Church. Katherine made many friends as a part of the United Brethren Youth Church Camp.

Katherine never met a stranger and enjoyed traveling to visit her grandchildren. She lovingly taught her children that being there for the ones you love is far more important than being on time.

She was preceded in death by her father; husband; and brother-in-law, Neal Frakes.

Survivors include her mother; siblings, Sharon and Ronnie Snyder; sons, Bob (Jennifer), Matt and Kory (Enid) Hughs; grandchildren, Kylee Scaggs, Dylan, Aubrey, Evan, Owen, Landon and Elly Hughs, with two more on the way; great-granddaughter, Avery Scaggs; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews around the world; dear family friend, Bob Morton; and her beloved pets.

Healing Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to Ronald McDonald House or Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.