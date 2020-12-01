Cameron, Missouri- Kathie Jean Green, 67, Cameron, passed away at home, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born October 12, 1953 in Cameron, Missouri to Bill and Galene (Scurlock).

Kathie was a graduate of Cameron High School, class of 1972.

She was a healthcare activities director for many years until her retirement.

Kathie was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed working at the Cameron Food Pantry.

Kathie was a member of Alcohol Anonymous, proudly being sober for 25 years.

Preceding her in death: her parents, Bill and Galene Livingston; and 2 brothers, Bil Livingston and Bob Livingston.

Survivors: husband, Gary Green, of the home; brother, John (Peggy) Livingston, Hereford, Arizona; 2 nephews, James and Joseph Livingston and sister in law, Luann (Dave) Nielsen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.