Kathie Jean Green, 67

Kathie Jean Green, 67, Cameron, passed away at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born October 12, 1953 in Cameron, Missouri to Bill and Galene (Scurlock).

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 2:03 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Kathie was a graduate of Cameron High School, class of 1972.
She was a healthcare activities director for many years until her retirement.
Kathie was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed working at the Cameron Food Pantry.
Kathie was a member of Alcohol Anonymous, proudly being sober for 25 years.
Preceding her in death: her parents, Bill and Galene Livingston; and 2 brothers, Bil Livingston and Bob Livingston.
Survivors: husband, Gary Green, of the home; brother, John (Peggy) Livingston, Hereford, Arizona; 2 nephews, James and Joseph Livingston and sister in law, Luann (Dave) Nielsen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

