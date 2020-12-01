Richard Allen "Rick" Asher, 68

Hamilton, Missouri- Richard Allen Asher, 68, Hamilton, passed away November 18, 2020.

Rick was born December 21, 1951 to Paul and Helen (Miles) Asher.

Rick was a graduate of Cameron High School. He drove a truck for Cameron Coop for 20 years, then worked for the street department for the city of Cameron until his retirement.

Rick loved camping, hunting and fishing.

Preceding him in death: his parents, Paul and Helen; step-father, Homer Hopper; brothers, Robert Asher and Ronnie Asher, and nephew, Carl Asher.

Survivors: wife, Cindy Asher, of the home; brother, William (Donita) Asher, Winston, Missouri; nephews, Robert Asher and Richard (Nicole) Asher, both of Winston; sister, Sharon (Linden) King, Kidder, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to GRML, Red’s Challenge, or the Caldwell County Cancer Fund.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.