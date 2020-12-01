Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Richard Allen "Rick" Asher, 68

Richard Allen Asher, 68, Hamilton, passed away November 18, 2020. Rick was born December 21, 1951 to Paul and Helen (Miles) Asher.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 2:05 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Hamilton, Missouri- Richard Allen Asher, 68, Hamilton, passed away November 18, 2020.
Rick was born December 21, 1951 to Paul and Helen (Miles) Asher.
Rick was a graduate of Cameron High School. He drove a truck for Cameron Coop for 20 years, then worked for the street department for the city of Cameron until his retirement.
Rick loved camping, hunting and fishing.
Preceding him in death: his parents, Paul and Helen; step-father, Homer Hopper; brothers, Robert Asher and Ronnie Asher, and nephew, Carl Asher.
Survivors: wife, Cindy Asher, of the home; brother, William (Donita) Asher, Winston, Missouri; nephews, Robert Asher and Richard (Nicole) Asher, both of Winston; sister, Sharon (Linden) King, Kidder, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to GRML, Red’s Challenge, or the Caldwell County Cancer Fund.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 50°
This week will be much cooler than last week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories