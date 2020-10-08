Kathleen Ann Blackney, 64

The world lost a beloved mother, supportive wife, encouraging coach, dedicated teacher, compassionate friend, and an amazing person on October 4, 2020. Kathy Blackney succumbed to Alzheimer’s Disease at the young age of 64. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her husband, Ed, her two children, Hallie and Matt.

Kathy was raised by her loving parents, Bernard and Alberta “Boo” Callahan, and had five brothers growing up in the northern Kansas City area. She graduated from Oak Park High School. Upon graduation, she attended Northwest Missouri State University where she was a standout softball player and earned her degree in Business. Kathy began working for the Maryville RII School District in Maryville, Missouri, and later received her Masters Degree.

On December 22, 1983, Kathy married Ed Blackney. Ed has often said marrying Kathy is the best thing to ever happen to him in his life. In September of 1985, the family grew with the birth of their daughter, Hallie, and again in June of 1988 with their son, Matthew.

Kathy started her career at the high school teaching business classes and coaching girls’ basketball and track and field. Eventually, she switched to instructing keyboarding classes at the middle school and met some amazing co-workers who remain some of Kathy’s most supportive friends to this day.

Not only did Kathy impact young people’s lives in the classroom, but also on the softball field. She was the first softball coach in the history of Maryville High School. Coach Blackney was described by some former players as being a great teacher of the game, had an uncanny ability to bring out the best in people, and was one of the most accepting and compassionate coaches ever.

Along with teaching and coaching, Kathy pursued her entrepreneurial goals. She and Ed had their own Videography business, and Kathy achieved her fitness goals by becoming a successful Beachbody Coach.

Kathy, aka Mom, was the most loving mom one could have. She always supported Matt and Hallie throughout all of their endeavors, and constantly put her family first. Kathy set the best example for how to be accepting of others, how to treat people with respect, and how to fight for what is right (all while still laughing that noticeable laugh). Matt and Hallie could not have asked for a better role model than Kathy.

Friends and family are invited to say a final goodbye to Kathy at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, MO, on October 9, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 pm. The family will have a private ceremony per Kathy’s wishes at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Kathy’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.