Kathleen Annette Strube, 91

Kathleen Annette (Pettepier) Strube 91, of Kansas City, Mo, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at a hospice facility in Kansas City.

Kathleen was born on July 28, 1929, in St. Joseph, MO, to Louis and Hazel (Lawnick) Pettepier. She graduated from Benton High School in 1947 and received a degree in Elementary Education from Maryville College. Kathleen was a teacher for 30 years in the St. Joseph School District. She was a member of the Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MO.

She loved to square dance, was a member of the Swiss Lodge Ladies Edelweiss Society, and bowled for the King and Queen League. After retirement, she volunteered at Edison Elementary School for 30 years and received the Volunteer of the Year award in 2008.

On April 15, 1952, Kathleen married the love of her life Alfred Strube. They were married for 68 years. He preceded her in death in 2020.

Additional survivors include: her children, Dennis (Christine) Strube, Kansas City, MO and Gail (Scott) Robaska, Parkville, MO; and five grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua Robaska, and Stephanie, Sarah and Michael Strube. Sister, Patricia Stewart, Manhattan, KS; sister-in-law Eva Pettepier, Council Bluffs, IA; and brother-in-law Ellis LaFollette, Easton, MO. Ten nephews and eight nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Robert Pettepier; a brother-in-law, Donald Stewart; sisters-in-law, Bernetta Wilson and Ermagene LaFollette and nephew Ronald LaFollette.

Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM, Thursday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment; Mount Olivet Cemetery.

A Parish Rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM, Wednesday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends following the rosary until 8:00 PM.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Catholic Charities or the American Cancer Society.