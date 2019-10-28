Kathleen Caroline Lincoln, 91, of Bedford, IA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Azria Health in Clarinda, IA.

Kathleen was born on November 11, 1927 in Grand Island, NE, she had formerly lived in western Nebraska until 1961, then in Glenwood, IA until 1971, and then she moved to Bedford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Marguerite (Lemke) Galusha, her husband, Ernest “Jack” Lincoln in 2011, they were married on March 1, 1950 in Alliance NE; her siblings Thelma Jean and husband, Hugh Hutchinson, and Earl George and wife, Linda Galusha; her infant sister, Gwendolyn; and her son in law, Thomas Drobny.

She was a School Teacher for 47 years; and she loved to teach; she started college at Chadron State College, Chadron, NE, then received her Bachelor of Arts degree at Dana College, Blair, NE in 1970. Kathleen was a life-long ‘care giver’; and enjoyed studying languages.

Kathleen was of the Lutheran faith, and had attended the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church in Hopkins, MO.

She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Elizabeth Drobny, Hopkins, MO; 2 granddaughters, Frankie (Bryan) Titus, Hopkins, MO, and Kaitlin (Steve) Howdle, Sioux Falls, IA, and great granddaughters, Maulie and Mackenzie Titus, Hopkins, MO, and grandson, Landry Howdle; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Lincoln’s body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church, Hopkins, MO. The burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, or the American Diabetes Association.