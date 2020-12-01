Clear
Kathleen Crowl, 82

Minnie Kathleen Crowl 82, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Friday November 6, 2020 in a Savannah, Missouri health care center.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Minnie Kathleen Crowl 82, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Friday November 6, 2020 in a Savannah, Missouri health care center. She was born September 23, 1938 in Sunbury, Ohio daughter of the late Dortha & Reese Davis. She married Richard Crowl on December 19, 1992 and he survives of the home. She graduated from Johnstown High School class of 1956. She was a member of the St. Joseph Community Chorus for 25 years, and the 1st Presbyterian Church of St. Joseph. Kathleen is survived by husband, Richard "Dick" Crowl of the home, step son, Kevin (Melissa) Crowl, St. Joseph, MO, step daughter, Kelly Crowl, Berthoud, CO, grandsons, Adam & Nick Crowl, granddaughter, Ariel (Shelby) Swartz, brother, Jim (Jean) Crouse, and sister, Carolyn Eiterman both of Columbus, OH. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

