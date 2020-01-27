Clear

Kathleen Gaugh, 88

Visitation: Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home. 206 E. South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468. ■ Service: Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 10:30 AM Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home. ■ Interment: Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 11:30 AM @ Oak Hill Cemetery. 1649 N. Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 10:14 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Kathleen Gaugh, 88, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Mosaic Health Care, Maryville.

Kathleen was born on April 26, 1931, in Quitman, MO, to Russell Byron and Lula Mae (Parshall) Young. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband, Norman Gaugh, in 1999, and her 12 brothers and sisters.

She lived in the area most all of her life, except for the 4 years her husband Norman served in the US Air Force. She graduated from Maryville High school, and had worked at Montgomery Wards, and Sears, and later was the co-owner of the Gaugh Drug Store In Maryville for many years.

Kathleen was a member and attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. She was a member and past president of PEO, Chapter K.P., and was a Jaycee Wife.

She liked antiques, bowling, and was an avid bridge player. She loved her family, and her 2 beloved pets, Harpo and Bentley.

Her survivors include her 2 sons. David (Jill) Gaugh, Alexandria, VA, and John Gaugh, Chattanooga, TN; 2 granddaughters, Mackenzie Gaugh, Kansas City, MO, and Ashlee (Cary) Bohn, Decator, TX; 3 great grandchildren, Makenna, Parker, and Jaxson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Tuesday evening, January 28th, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO

