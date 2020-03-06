Kathleen S. “Kathy” Rivera

1950-2020

Kathleen S. “Kathy” Rivera, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.

She was born November 22, 1950 to Floyd and Dorothy (Nichols) Haffey.

Kathy married Joseph Jesus Rivera on May 22, 1974; he preceded her in death on March 28, 2019.

She was a beauty operator out of her home for years while her children were growing up. Kathy was also a wonderful caretaker for her mother and grandmother.

She was a dedicated and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved to cook and have family gatherings. Kathy was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Pat Haffey.

Survivors include her children, Julie Rivera-Rush (Tom), Jennifer Hamm (Kevin), Joseph Rivera; step-children, Tim Rivera, Jim Rivera, Angela Williams (Danny), Aleisha Rivera; siblings, Rosemary “Sissy” Wilson, Tom Bransfield; ten grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Monday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, The Special Olympics or donor’s choice.