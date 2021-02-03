Kathleen M. Herndon, 72

Kathleen Marie (Walish) Herndon, 72, of Holt, MO, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Liberty, Missouri Hospital.

Kathleen was born on April 23, 1948, in Sioux City, IA. Her parents were James Albert and Doris Leata (Norton) Walish.

She graduated from East High School, in Sioux City, and later attended Metro Tech School.

For 16 years, Kathleen was the advertising manager at the Plattsmouth Journal, Plattsmouth, NE.

On July 18, 1980, Kathleen was united in marriage to Gerald E. Herndon. He survives of the home.

She had lived in Holt for the past 16 years; was a avid TV watcher, and liked soap operas and game shows. Facebooking was her hobby; and she was an avid KC Chiefs fan.

Preceded her in death were her parents; her brother, Doug Walish, and her step- son, James Herndon

Survivors, husband, Gerald Herndon, Holt, MO, 2 sons: Jason (Lindsey) Chicoine, Fremont, NE, and Chris (Sarah) Herndon, Wahoo, NE; her daughter: Heather Hampton, Kearney, MO; her sister: Patricia Houlihan; 11 grandchildren: Courtney, Leighton (Haley), Dylan (Gabriele), Tessa, Hazel and Millie Chicoine, Kaitlyn, Riley, Connor Herndon, and Maquel and Broc Hampton; one great grandchild: Carter Chicoine.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

The burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Parnell, MO.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM till service time on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Parnell United Methodist Church, 301 E Willis Avenue, Parnell, MO 64475.