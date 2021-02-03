Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kathleen M. Herndon, 72

Kathleen Marie (Walish) Herndon, 72, of Holt, MO, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Liberty, Missouri Hospital.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 9:17 AM

Kathleen Marie (Walish) Herndon, 72, of Holt, MO, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Liberty, Missouri Hospital.

Kathleen was born on April 23, 1948, in Sioux City, IA. Her parents were James Albert and Doris Leata (Norton) Walish.

She graduated from East High School, in Sioux City, and later attended Metro Tech School.

For 16 years, Kathleen was the advertising manager at the Plattsmouth Journal, Plattsmouth, NE.

On July 18, 1980, Kathleen was united in marriage to Gerald E. Herndon. He survives of the home.

She had lived in Holt for the past 16 years; was a avid TV watcher, and liked soap operas and game shows. Facebooking was her hobby; and she was an avid KC Chiefs fan.

Preceded her in death were her parents; her brother, Doug Walish, and her step- son, James Herndon

Survivors, husband, Gerald Herndon, Holt, MO, 2 sons: Jason (Lindsey) Chicoine, Fremont, NE, and Chris (Sarah) Herndon, Wahoo, NE; her daughter: Heather Hampton, Kearney, MO; her sister: Patricia Houlihan; 11 grandchildren: Courtney, Leighton (Haley), Dylan (Gabriele), Tessa, Hazel and Millie Chicoine, Kaitlyn, Riley, Connor Herndon, and Maquel and Broc Hampton; one great grandchild: Carter Chicoine.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

The burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Parnell, MO.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM till service time on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Parnell United Methodist Church, 301 E Willis Avenue, Parnell, MO 64475.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
St. Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Falls City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Skies are expected to remain clear tonight and into Wednesday morning. Sunshine for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 50's Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories