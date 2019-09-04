Kathryn Ann Carter, 91, of Derby, Kansas passed away peacefully Tuesday morning September3, 2019 at a Wichita hospital with her daughter at her side.

Kathryn was born March 20, 1928 the daughter of Robert and Mamie (Meers) Cummings on the family farm northeast of Troy, Kansas. She graduated from Troy High School in 1946. Kathryn graduated from Highland Community College and Missouri Western State University.

Kathryn married her high school sweetheart, Vernon Carter on February 3, 1950 at the Community of Christ (RLDS) in Fanning, Kansas. They enjoyed 69 years and 7 months together. She was a devoted wife and mother. Kathryn’s highest calling and pride was in her daughter, Mary Kathryn. She shared her pride of Irish heritage and was a loyal friend. She was a member of Community of Christ and a strong follower of Our Lord.

Kathryn began her teaching career in a one room school in Doniphan County and worked later teaching at Bert A. Nash Correctional School for Youth in Atchison, Kansas. As a teacher, she shared with her students her love of poetry and her love for her Country. Kathryn was a lifetime member of the Kansas National Education Association. Also she was a long time patron of the Sigma Alpha Iota Women’s Fraternity where her daughter is a charter member at Missouri Western State University.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her father, mother and her sister -in-law Rosetta Cummings. Her survivors include-Vernon her husband; daughter Mary Kathryn (Michael) Clarady all of Derby, Kansas; her brother Lyle Cummings, niece Marla Kay Cummings and nephew Robert (Bob) Cummings all of Troy, Kansas; great nephews Shane (Heather) Peden of Wichita, Kansas Clint Peden of Troy, Kansas, and Brady (Mikalla) Cummings of Los Angeles, California; great niece Blair (Brandon) Geiger of Highland, Kansas; great-great nieces and nephew Taylor, Bennett and Brittie.

Kathryn’s family friends Christine (Wayne) Determann; John (Sarah) Clarady (Lucas, Aaron, Wyatt); Daniel (Kim) Clarady (Lily) brought her great joy.

A celebration of Kathryn’s life will be held Saturday September 7, 2019, 10:30 am at the Community of Christ in Fanning. Burial will follow at Mt Olive Cemetery in Troy. Family invites friends to lunch and fellowship at the Community of Christ in Fanning following graveside.

The family will receive friends Friday September 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:30 pm at the Community of Christ in Fanning.

Memorials in lieu of flowers- the family requests either the Orma’s Orphans (African orphan’s ministry through Fanning Community of Christ) or the Troy ambulance fund.

Arrangements are through Harman Rohde Funeral Home.