Kathryn G. (Dean) Stscherban, 77

Kathryn Grace (Dean) Stscherban, 77, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Friday, February 26, 2021, at her home with family at her side.

Kathryn was born in Sturgis, Michigan, on December 3, 1943. Her parents were Harley James and Edith Lucille (Kirkpatrick) Poyser. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her siblings: Phyllis Grise, Janice Freet, George “Wayne” Miller, Russell “Bud” Miller, and Joane Holley.

She had lived in Barnard, MO, from 1974 to 1983, then in Indiana until 2017, before moving back to this area.

She attended Mishawaka High school and furthered her education at Indiana University of South Bend, Indiana.

Kathryn had worked at Bontrager Pools in Indiana; Union Carbide in Maryville; and she had her own cleaning and tanning businesses.

On June 10, 1961, Kathryn was united in marriage to Ezra Jay Dean in St. Joseph County, Indiana, he passed away in 1989. Then on August 18, 1992, she married Nick Stscherban in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, he passed away in 2013.

She liked gardening; playing golf and had belonged to a women’s golf league; was a pet mom to her fur babies; was a member of the Beta Epsilon Sorority; and cherished taking care of her kids and her grand and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Maryville, Missouri.

Her survivors include her children: sons, Thomas (Donna) Dean, Maryville, Missouri, and Jeffrey (Lori) Dean, Robersonville, North Carolina; her daughter: Kimberly (Wendell) Burnett, Fort Wayne, Indiana; her brother: Robert (Linda) Poyser, Granger, Indiana, and her sister: Marilyn Kaufman, Warsaw, Indiana; her sister in law: Harriet Mochel, South Bend, Indiana; 8 grandchildren: Nicole (Zach) Johnson, Heather (Brian) Sidhu, Christopher Dean, Kristine (Jeremy) Kramer, Derek (Kassy) Dean, Jack Deaton, Roland Deaton, and Miquel Gallegos; 7 great grandchildren: Everly Johnson, Nolan Johnson, Cora Kramer, Hattie Kramer, and Aurora, Mariana and Autumn Sidhu; also numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends: L.D. Young, Bob and Marcia Jones, Vicki McFarland, Melanie McClurg, and Debbie Cain.

Mrs. Stscherban has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

A memorial visitation will be from 4-6:00 PM on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Church of the Nazarene, Maryville, Missouri. The memorial services will follow at 6:00 PM at the church.

The burial with graveside services will be held on March 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at the Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend Indiana. All family and friends are invited.

Memorials are suggested to the Church of the Nazarene, 1139 S. Munn Ave, Maryville, MO 64468.