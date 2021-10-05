Kathryn Gloggner, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021.

Kathryn was born February 8, 1929 to Fred and Ermina (Meadows) Cairy in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Kathryn was married to John F. Gloggner until his passing on October 7, 2015.

She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. In 2008, John and Kathryn returned to St. Joseph after retiring in Arizona. She and John enjoyed traveling the country in their RV.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, husband John F. Gloggner, daughter Janet Steele and brother James Cairy.

Survivors include sons John R. Gloggner (Amy) of St. Joseph, MO, Philip Gloggner ( fiance' Dianne Guinn) of St. Joseph, MO and Peter M. Gloggner of Palm Beach, FL., daughters Mary V. Brown (Patrick) of St. Joseph, MO, and Jean M. Petereit (Mark) of Florence, SC, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandsons and a great granddaughter.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, October 1, 2021 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Rosary 5:30 PM Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with visitation following until 7:30 PM. Interment at a later date.

The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or Vintage Gardens.