Kathryn "Katie" Goucan, 92

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, January 25th, 2020 10:30 AM @ Horigan Chapel. 2600 Lovers Lane, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 9:43 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Kathryn "Katie" Goucan 92, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home. She was born October 1, 1927 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Nellie and Matthew Plakito. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Katie was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers. Survivors include: husband, LeRoy Goucan, and five daughters, Kathy Jordan, Carol Novak, Linda Skaith, Patty (Greg) Laster, Theresa (Taufek) Alhadi, and 6 grandchildren, Kyle and Logan Novak, Ian and Olivia Laster, and Nadia and John Alhadi.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Horigan Chapel, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. There is no Scheduled Visitation. Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation Fund.

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s tomorrow. Once the fog clears, we will get to see the sun briefly before the another round of clouds build in during the evening. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s.
