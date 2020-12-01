Clear
Kathryn L. England, 71

Kathryn “Kathy” England, 71, of Wathena, Kansas died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 1:25 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Kathy was born on July 12, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Robert and Helen (Lewis) Monical. She lived most of her life in Elwood, Kansas. Kathy was a graduate of Lafayette High School. She worked as an LPN for Family Medicine and Assoc. of St. Joseph and had also worked at the Methodist Hospital in St. Joseph.

She married Roger England in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jim Morical

Additional survivors include her daughters; Tina Dilley of Lawrence, Kansas

Kristi Franco of Wathena, Kansas

5 grandchildren; Autumn Waddle, Jadyn Cline, Tony Franco, Jr., Alex Franco and Jace Landis

Brother, Robert Monical of Oak Harbor, Washington

Kathy’s wishes were to cremated under the direction of the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Kathy England Memorial Fund c/o funeral home P.O.Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

