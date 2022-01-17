Kathryn Lori “Katie” Myers, 60, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life peacefully at home on January 11, 2022.

Katie was born, on March 9, 1961, to Roy James and Beverly Hope (Allee) Mayes, in Emporia, KS. She had lived in St. Joseph, MO, and Trenton, MO, then to Maryville. She started school in Trenton, then graduated from Maryville High School, in 1979.

Her parents preceded her in death.

She worked as a health care provider for the past 35 years. At St. Francis Hospital, now Mosaic, in Maryville, MO.

Katie enjoyed sewing, traveling, and her ‘fairy’ garden. She was an avid KU basketball fan and enjoyed hanging out in her cousin Chandra’s ‘she shed’. But spending time with her family, her children, and friends were most important. Katie was of the Catholic faith.

On May 3, 1980, Katie was united in marriage at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, to Bernie Myers. He survives of the home. Katie will always be remembered as a good wife and mother.

She is also survived by her children: Kole J. (Randi Reed) Myers, Lee’s Summit, MO, and Starla D. (Brian Clark) Myers, Winslow, ME; her brother, Kyle L. Mayes, Maryville, MO; and her best friends, Myk Segura, and Chandra Hopkins.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 1-3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Katie’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Kathryn L. "Katie" Myers, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.