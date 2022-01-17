Clear
BREAKING NEWS In-person classes canceled for SJSD students Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kathryn Lori “Katie” Myers, 60

Kathryn Lori “Katie” Myers, 60, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life peacefully at home on January 11, 2022.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 3:14 PM

Kathryn Lori “Katie” Myers, 60, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life peacefully at home on January 11, 2022.

Katie was born, on March 9, 1961, to Roy James and Beverly Hope (Allee) Mayes, in Emporia, KS. She had lived in St. Joseph, MO, and Trenton, MO, then to Maryville. She started school in Trenton, then graduated from Maryville High School, in 1979.

Her parents preceded her in death.

She worked as a health care provider for the past 35 years. At St. Francis Hospital, now Mosaic, in Maryville, MO.

Katie enjoyed sewing, traveling, and her ‘fairy’ garden. She was an avid KU basketball fan and enjoyed hanging out in her cousin Chandra’s ‘she shed’. But spending time with her family, her children, and friends were most important. Katie was of the Catholic faith.

On May 3, 1980, Katie was united in marriage at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, to Bernie Myers. He survives of the home. Katie will always be remembered as a good wife and mother.

She is also survived by her children: Kole J. (Randi Reed) Myers, Lee’s Summit, MO, and Starla D. (Brian Clark) Myers, Winslow, ME; her brother, Kyle L. Mayes, Maryville, MO; and her best friends, Myk Segura, and Chandra Hopkins.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 1-3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Katie’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Kathryn L. "Katie" Myers, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Atchison
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories