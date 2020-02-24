Kathryn M. McKee, 98

Kathryn Marie McKee, 98, of Maryville, MO, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Parkdale Manor, Maryville, MO.

She was born in Craig, MO, on September 24, 1921. Her parents were Harry P. “Bert” and Ella (Ideker) McKee.

Kathryn was baptized as an infant and later confirmed into St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Craig.

She attended Craig, Missouri grade school and graduated from high school there. She obtained her B.S. degree in education from Northwest Missouri Teacher College, now Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. Later she attended the George Peabody School of Education at the Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, and obtained her M.A. degree in early childhood education.

She taught in the Craig Missouri public school, then taught at Northwest Missouri State University, in Maryville, MO, from 1946 to 1983.

Kathryn was a member and attended the Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville; was active with the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and the Lutheran Campus Center. She was a member of the American Association of University Women; Chapter HT, of PEO.

On April 23, 1960, she was initiated into the Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma; and the Association of Childhood Education. She held both state and local office in the Nodaway County Retired Teacher Association, the Missouri State Retired Teacher Association; she was a member of the Nodaway County Historical Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Nelson W. McKee, and half-sister, Sarah Margaret Vonderschmidt. And her beloved friend and companion, Dorothy L. Weigand.

She is survived by her cousins, Lucy Poynter Hunter and Ramona Rhodes.

Her funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will at 1:15 PM, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hope Lutheran Church, 931 S. Main, Maryville, MO. Or to the Mosaic Hospice, Maryville, MO.