Kathryn Marie (Ramsey) Dudley, 85

Kathryn Marie (Ramsey) Dudley, 85, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home, with her children at her side.

Posted: May 26, 2021 4:14 PM

Kathryn Marie (Ramsey) Dudley, 85, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home, with her children at her side. She was born on October 13, 1935, in North Kansas City, MO. Her parents were James Emerson Ramsey and Edith Pauline (Walker) Ramsey.

Kathryn grew up in Barnard, MO where she attended school. She was of the Christian faith.

Kathryn held various jobs over the years, while raising five children. She was able to enjoy retirement doing her favorite activities, such as working in her flower garden, adding to her special collections, and enjoying coffee and playing cards with neighborhood friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Mildred Ramsey Hutchens; her sons Terrance and Timothy Goodvin; and her grandson Shaun Goodvin.

Her survivors include her children: Paula Goodvin (Kevin) Helzer, of Barnard, MO, Chadric Dudley, of Chillicothe, MO, and Andrea Dudley Athearn of Liberty, MO; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Kathryn has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO. The service time will be 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Kathryn’s name to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville.

