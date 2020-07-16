Kathryn Middleton, 85, of Smithville, MO passed away July 14, 2020.

She was born on June 21, 1935 to Herbert Dale and Myrle Leola (Bailey) Zuber. Kathryn graduated from William Chrisman High School in Independence, MO.

On December 31, 1952 she was united in marriage to Gerald Franklin “Big G” Middleton. After their marriage they lived in the Edgerton and Smithville areas, moving to Smithville in 1960. Big G passed away on February 6, 1997.

She was a life-long, active member of Community of Christ. Kathryn was also very active in her community and was a member of the Spelman Auxiliary. Kathryn loved antiquing and had her own antique shop, Kathryn’s Kollectables. She was very active in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. Kathryn was a very talented singer, receiving honors in school and providing ministry in music for many families. She enjoyed homemaking, baking and was a wonderful cook.

She was preceded in death by her husband Big G; her parents Herbert and Myrle Zuber; grandson Darin Martinez; and brothers and sisters Dale Zuber, Warren Zuber, Evelyn Turner, June Payne, Bonnie Sparks and Donna Hughes.

Kathryn is survived by her children Jerry and Katie Middleton, Shauna and Tony Martinez and Cindy Middleton; grandsons Taylor (Melissa) Middleton, Gabe (Lacey) Middleton, Cal Middleton and Casey (Lauren) Martinez; grand-daughter-in-law Emily Martinez; great-grandchildren Haze, Grace, Jack, Gus, Lane, Miles, Max, Karsen, Roman and Marcus; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18th at Community of Christ, 7615 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO 64118

Burial: Goss Cemetery, Smithville, MO

In lieu of flowers, donations to Community of Christ Camp Farwesta 19400 Smithville, MO 64089.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville

FROM THE FAMILY

First and foremost, our families thank you all for your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss. Mom was loved by many, and that has been very evident through your support. The current situation, with the pandemic we find ourselves in, has caused many families to change how we normally handle these situations. These situations were already painful enough, without all the new guidelines being applied to local communities and churches, that are affecting the gathering and socializing of people. That being said, we have decided to go ahead with a Celebration of Life service, at the Highlands Congregation of, Community of Christ, off Barry Road in Kansas City northland. This celebration will take place at 11AM, on Saturday, July 18, 2020. There will be a service only, with no prior visitation, and then a graveside burial back in Smithville. There will be no dinner following. Guidelines from our world church, as well as local health officials will require certain protocols to be followed. Masks will be required, social distancing encouraged, with the possibility of the number of attendees being limited. All guests will be required to sign in. We realize that any gathering of people can put individuals at risk. PLEASE do all you can to help us keep everyone as safe as possible. The last thing we would all want is to create further health concerns for you or your families, or ourselves. It has been painful to actually type these words. It was more painful as we sat and discussed how the protocols would affect many of you, our family and friends. Seems unfair, which it probably is, but we are not alone as we look around us at other families facing similar circumstances.We understand some will opt to stay away, and some will come. PLEASE know you attendance is not required for us to know of your love for our mother and for us. Thank you for understanding and respecting the decisions our families had to make.

We love you all,The Middleton and Martinez Families