Kathryn Osborn 75, of Saint Joseph, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at her home. She was born December 29, 1945 in St. Joseph, daughter of Betty and Abel Martinez Sr. She attended Lafayette High School. Kathryn worked many years as a caretaker. She was a member of Pentecostals of St. Joseph. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Abel Martinez Sr., husband, Steven Osborn in 2019, son, Coby McBee, and brother, Mike Martinez. Survivors include: children, James McBee of Manhattan, KS, Candy (Craig) Peters of St Joseph, Bill McBee of Wichita, KS, Tim McBee of St. Joseph, siblings, Kenny (Vella) Martinez of St. Joseph, Denny Martinez of St. Joseph, Candy (Roy) Beers of St. Joseph, Abel (Diane) Martinez Jr. of St. Joseph, and Dickie (Glenda) Martinez of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Tyler, Jordan, Megan, Vince, Barrazza, Jacob, Malaree, Bill Jr., Haley, and Coby, great-grandchildren, Christopher, John, Scarlett, Ransom, Brooklyn, Brody, and Colt.

Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Rex Arbuckle officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Pentecostals of St. Joseph.