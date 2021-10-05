Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kathryn Osborn, 75

Kathryn Osborn 75, of Saint Joseph, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:44 PM

Kathryn Osborn 75, of Saint Joseph, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at her home. She was born December 29, 1945 in St. Joseph, daughter of Betty and Abel Martinez Sr. She attended Lafayette High School. Kathryn worked many years as a caretaker. She was a member of Pentecostals of St. Joseph. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Abel Martinez Sr., husband, Steven Osborn in 2019, son, Coby McBee, and brother, Mike Martinez. Survivors include: children, James McBee of Manhattan, KS, Candy (Craig) Peters of St Joseph, Bill McBee of Wichita, KS, Tim McBee of St. Joseph, siblings, Kenny (Vella) Martinez of St. Joseph, Denny Martinez of St. Joseph, Candy (Roy) Beers of St. Joseph, Abel (Diane) Martinez Jr. of St. Joseph, and Dickie (Glenda) Martinez of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Tyler, Jordan, Megan, Vince, Barrazza, Jacob, Malaree, Bill Jr., Haley, and Coby, great-grandchildren, Christopher, John, Scarlett, Ransom, Brooklyn, Brody, and Colt.
Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Rex Arbuckle officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Pentecostals of St. Joseph.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories