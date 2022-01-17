Kathy Beth (Russell) Tracy, 64

Kathy Beth (Russell) Tracy went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 8, 2021 in St. Joseph, Missouri while surrounded by family. Kathy had been hospitalized and fought a complicated battle for over a month, when she succumbed to complications of COVID-19 and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Carl Russell and mother, Kay Russell.

Kathy was born to Carl and Kay on May 21, 1957 in Paola, Kansas and is survived by her step-mother Nola Mae Russell, husband Joe, two sisters, Carla Russell and Judy (Dane) Cross, brother- and sister-in-law Kevin and Theresa Tracy, two nieces, Shannon Kearney and Alyssa Matthews, and two nephews, Brad Starling and Ian Tracy.

Kathy lived a life glorified by God. She was called to be a strong woman of faith, a successful entrepreneur, author and a beloved daughter, sister, wife, and aunt. In 1985 she married her husband of over 36 years, Joe Tracy. Together they co-founded several successful small businesses to include a 26-year run of the St. Joseph AD-Venture. Kathy enjoyed NASCAR, quilting, spoiling all children she knew and advocating for Rheumatoid Arthritis treatments. She spent many hours researching her family ancestry, and also advocated for mental health while co-authoring with her sisters a memoir about her grandma, artist Elizabeth “Grandma” Layton. Above all, Kathy was a devout Christian and lived a purpose filled life.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Grace Calvary Chapel. Public Livestream available through the church. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Kathy’s name to the Arthritis Community Center, 802 N. Riverside Rd, Suite 140, St. Joseph, MO 64507. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.