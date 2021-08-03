Kathy (Carr) McCauley, 66, of Kansas City, MO, died Thursday, July 15, 2021 at her home. Kathy was born July 24, 1954 in St. Joseph, MO, to Elmer and Rose (Conant) Carr, but lived in Agency, MO.

She was a stay at home mother and then worked as a Department Manager for Wal Mart; retiring in 2010 to spend more time with her grandchildren.

Kathy married Bo McCauley on September 21, 1972 at Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Bo; their children, Lisa McCauley, Joseph McCauley (Zanah) Amy LaFollette (Philip); eight grandchildren, Elly, Jimmy, Molly, Jenna, William, Rosie, Kaylee Lou, Elise; siblings Janice Geary (Rex), Susan Tietjens (Donnie) William Carr, Barbara Lauritzen (Chuck), Laura Engnell, Thomas Carr (Jennifer); sister-in-law Marilyn Carr; brother-in-law Gene Komer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Holly McCauley, Les McCauley, Dennis Jobes, Bonnie and Buck Buglewicz, Sandy and Danny O'Donnell, Cheryl and Jay White, Scott and Tara McCauley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother John "Jack" Carr, sister Carol Komer; father-in-law and mother-in-law Everett and Betty Lou McCauley; brothers-in-law Richard McCauley, Steve Crockett; sisters-in-law Connie Jobes, Sue McCauley, Vicky McCauley Teresa Carr; and niece Vicki Sue Crockett

Kathy was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Liberty. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a great cook, loved to garden, flowers and watching birds. She loved to travel, and loved her family. She especially enjoyed taking trips with her grandchildren, and her trips "across the pond" to Europe with her sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at Cathedral of St. Joseph. Burial will follow in Agency Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 6:20 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm.