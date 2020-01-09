Kathy Diane Murphy 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday January 3, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born June 12, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri and graduated from Benton High School class of 1969. She worked at Shafers News, Palmers News, and Ozark News as a route delivery person for over 30 years. Kathy loved fishing and bowling. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Cook, and Neoma Cook-Cogdill, daughters, Dustie Diane Murphy, and Gina Carole Watkins, and a Billie Jean Cook. Survivors include son, Roger (Brooke) Murphy, Jr., Elwood, KS, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, brothers, Gary (Cindy) Cook, and Charles Ray (Debbie) Cook, sisters, Ramona Joyce, Carla Gallagher, Channon Gnat, Danette (Don) Peters, and Darla (Pat) Wertin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com