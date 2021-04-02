Kathy "Grandma Jo" Bennett, 65, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 in the care of her loved ones at her daughter's home in Atchison, KS. She was born September 8, 1955 in St. Joseph, daughter of Betty and Virgil Bennett. She attended Benton High School and Vatterott College-Beauty School. Kathy had previously worked as a Hair Dresser at JC Penney and several other salons. Kathy Jo was previously named the Southside Snow Queen. Some of her hobbies included country dancing, spending weekends at Big Lake, she loved family gatherings, and she enjoyed keeping in contact with her friends and family through social media. Kathy was preceded in death by father, Virgil Omer Bennett, mother, Betty Lavina Bennett, brother, Ronnie Bennett, sister, Judy Petrovick, and grandson, Javin Lanham. Survivors include children, Wendy Lee (Alex) Ritchel of Atchison, KS, James Russell (Brook) Lanham of St. Joseph, Davee Jo Lanham of St. Joseph, brother, Rusty Bennett of St. Joseph, sister, Tammy (Justin) Hageman of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Tyler, Gage, Timaree, Baylee, Brayden, Zavian, Gabe, Mason, and Caleb, and great-grandchildren, Zane, DaytonA and RozaLeigh.

Ms. Bennett has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Chaplain Floyd Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association.