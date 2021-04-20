Clear
Kathy Hoskins, 69, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born June 4, 1951 in Delano, CA, daughter of Georgia and James "Ed" Ford. She graduated from high school in Delano. She married Jerry Hoskins on June 5, 1970. Kathy enjoyed baking, holidays, and always put her family first. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Lucas Hoskins, sisters, Joyce Moreland, Alta Dodd, and Mary Barker. Survivors include: husband of over 50 years, Jerry Hoskins of the home, son, Roy (Joan) Hoskins of St. Joseph, grandson, Thomas Hoskins, step-grandson, Dylan Kirkpatrick, sister, Deborah (Lee) Terry of Pixley, CA, brothers, Bob (Lola) Fikes of Solvang, CA, and Jim (Kathy) Brown of Tulare, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hoskins has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association or American Lung Association.

