Kathy L. Gladman August 20, 1962 - July 04, 2019

Kathy Lynn Gladman, 56, of Hopkins, MO, passed away on July 4, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, Maryville, MO.

Kathy was born in Maryville, MO, on August 20, 1962, and had lived most all her life in the area.

She was preceded in death by her father, Drexel Leroy Griffey, and 2 sisters, Joy Hansen, and Lora Rybolt.

She graduated from North Nodaway High School; and had worked as a Nurse’s Aid in the area. She was a member of the Baptist Church in Hopkins, and was an avid bingo player.

She is survived by her mother Nancy “Jody” (Mooney) Griffey, Hopkins; 2 brother in laws, Ed Hansen, and Mark Rybolt; also 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO.

The family will receive friends from 9-11:00, on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the suggest to the family to help with final expenses.