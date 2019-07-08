Clear

Kathy L. Gladman August 20, 1962 - July 04, 2019

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO. The family will receive friends from 9-11:00, on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the suggest to the family to help with final expenses.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 8:48 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Kathy Lynn Gladman, 56, of Hopkins, MO, passed away on July 4, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, Maryville, MO.

Kathy was born in Maryville, MO, on August 20, 1962, and had lived most all her life in the area.

She was preceded in death by her father, Drexel Leroy Griffey, and 2 sisters, Joy Hansen, and Lora Rybolt.

She graduated from North Nodaway High School; and had worked as a Nurse’s Aid in the area. She was a member of the Baptist Church in Hopkins, and was an avid bingo player.

She is survived by her mother Nancy “Jody” (Mooney) Griffey, Hopkins; 2 brother in laws, Ed Hansen, and Mark Rybolt; also 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO.

The family will receive friends from 9-11:00, on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the suggest to the family to help with final expenses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Mother Nature will not be throwing any tricks at us this week as the weather the next several days appears to be very typical for this time of year.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events