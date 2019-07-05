Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kathy Lynn Gladman, 56, of Hopkins, MO

Visitation Tuesday, July 09, 2019 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home 206 E. South Hills Drive Maryville, Missouri 64468 Funeral Service Tuesday, July 09, 2019 11:00 AM Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home 206 E. South Hills Drive Maryville, Missouri 64468 Burial Tuesday, July 09, 2019 12:30 PM Hopkins Cemetery Hopkins, MO 64461

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Kathy Lynn Gladman, 56, of Hopkins, MO, passed away on July 4, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, Maryville, MO.
Kathy was born in Maryville, MO, on August 20, 1962, and had lived most all her life in the area.
She was preceded in death by her father, Drexel Leroy Griffey, and 2 sisters, Joy Hansen, and Lora Rybolt.
She graduated from North Nodaway High School; and had worked as a Nurse’s Aid in the area. She was a member of the Baptist Church in Hopkins, and was an avid bingo player.
She is survived by her mother Nancy “Jody” (Mooney) Griffey, Hopkins; 2 brother in laws, Ed Hansen, and Mark Rybolt; also 2 nieces and 2 nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO.
The family will receive friends from 9-11:00, on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the suggest to the family to help with final expenses

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
More scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday night and into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events