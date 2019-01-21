Kathy Lynn Merrick, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 19, 1955 in St. Joseph, daughter of Laura and Charles Guyer. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1974 and married Steve Merrick on April 16, 1982 in St. Joseph. Kathy enjoyed playing bingo and taking care of others. She loved her family and always put her family first.

Kathy was preceded in death by mother, Laura Marie Guyer, father, Charles Clifford Guyer, brother, Steven Guyer.

Survivors include, husband, Steve Merrick of St. Joseph, children, Eric Guyer of St. Joseph, Kellie (Heath) Hartman of DeKalb, MO, Shannon (Bob) Merrick of St. Joseph, and Kyle (Ashley) Merrick of St. Joseph, brothers, Charles Guyer, Jr. and Gary Guyer, sisters, Janet Traster, Charlene Meinert, Pamela Guyer, Patti Hart, LaDonna Cook, grandchildren, Amber (Ronnie) Guyer, Aaron (Sarah) Guyer, Nathan Guyer, Jacob Guyer, Devin Guyer, Kalyn Hartman, Gage Hartman, Gracelynn Merrick, Quinnley Merrick, Landon Merrick, Gavin Merrick, Kyson Merrick, one great-grandchild expected in May and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Merrick has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorial Service will be 5:00 pm, Monday, January 21, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Kathy Merrick Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.