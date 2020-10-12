Clear
Kathy Lynn Wood, 66

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Kathy Lynn Wood, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away October 1, 2020.

Kathy was born in Wichita, KS to Kenneth and Norma Wood. Upon graduation from El Doradon HS, she attended the University of Kansas, ultimately graduating from Washburn University with her Juris Doctor degree.

After graduation, Kathy worked for Legal Aid, later embarking in her own private practice. Kathy was a strong humanitarian with great compassion for those in need, this also extended to her love of animals. She will be missed by all.

Kathy is survived by a sister Anne Cross, (Bob) and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

Kathy has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A cold front is moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. After a chance for strong winds and precipitation temperatures will drop slightly heading into Monday.
