Kathy Marie Boorn

1968-2020

Kathy Marie Boorn, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.

She was born July 20, 1968 in Fruita, Colorado.

Kathy married Kenneth Boorn October 20, 2000. He survives of the home.

She graduated from R-5 High School in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Kathy enjoyed the outdoors, animals, bingo and other games, traveling, she loved Germany, Paris and Georgia. She enjoyed conversations with other people and spending time with her family. Kathy was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She supported her husband as a military wife.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley Durham; father, Richard Edelen; and brother, Eric Edelen.

Additional survivors include children, Whitney Cook (Jeremy), Matthew Durham (Kendra), Hunter Boorn, Cassie Boorn; grandchildren, Aiden, Alexis, Caitlynn, Maci, Piper, Emma, Owen, Allycen; mother, Sheila Edelen.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution the family requests donations to The Crossing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.