Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kathy Marie Boorn, 51

Visitation: Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: May 4, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Kathy Marie Boorn
1968-2020

Kathy Marie Boorn, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She was born July 20, 1968 in Fruita, Colorado.
Kathy married Kenneth Boorn October 20, 2000. He survives of the home.
She graduated from R-5 High School in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Kathy enjoyed the outdoors, animals, bingo and other games, traveling, she loved Germany, Paris and Georgia. She enjoyed conversations with other people and spending time with her family. Kathy was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She supported her husband as a military wife.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley Durham; father, Richard Edelen; and brother, Eric Edelen.
Additional survivors include children, Whitney Cook (Jeremy), Matthew Durham (Kendra), Hunter Boorn, Cassie Boorn; grandchildren, Aiden, Alexis, Caitlynn, Maci, Piper, Emma, Owen, Allycen; mother, Sheila Edelen.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution the family requests donations to The Crossing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories