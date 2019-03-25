Clear

Kathy Sue Hull December 3, 1954 - March 25, 2019

Funeral Services: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Rex Arbuckle officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Kathy Hull Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 8:20 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Kathy Sue Hull 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born December 3, 1954 in San Angelo, TX, daughter of the late Ethel and Clyde Jones. She worked at Benders and Tiffany Square in Dietary, and she was a home health care giver. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and ceramics. She was a member of the Pentecostal of St. Joseph Church. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Jack, Jerry, Bob, and Larry Jones. Survivors include: husband, Gary Hull of the home, son, Jeremy (Tiffany) Hull, daughter, Margie Hull, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, brother, Phillip Jones, and sisters, Patricia, Jeannie, Rosemary, and Connie.

Funeral Services: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Rex Arbuckle officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Kathy Hull Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
For the workweek, temperatures return to where they should be this time of year (average high is 62 degrees). Monday and Tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events