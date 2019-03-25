Kathy Sue Hull December 3, 1954 - March 25, 2019

Kathy Sue Hull 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born December 3, 1954 in San Angelo, TX, daughter of the late Ethel and Clyde Jones. She worked at Benders and Tiffany Square in Dietary, and she was a home health care giver. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and ceramics. She was a member of the Pentecostal of St. Joseph Church. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Jack, Jerry, Bob, and Larry Jones. Survivors include: husband, Gary Hull of the home, son, Jeremy (Tiffany) Hull, daughter, Margie Hull, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, brother, Phillip Jones, and sisters, Patricia, Jeannie, Rosemary, and Connie.

Funeral Services: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Rex Arbuckle officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Kathy Hull Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.