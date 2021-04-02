Katrina Roxanne Smith, 50, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in her home in Savannah, Missouri.
She was born August 22, 1970 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Luther H. and Delores J. (Dudley) Schroeder.
Katrina married Ricky LeRoy Smith on August 25, 2004.
She loved children and animals. She was always very caring, always had a listening ear, in addition to being loyal, optimistic and family-oriented.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Ricky L. Smith of the home; siblings, Benny Schroeder, Brenda Henley, Cheri Schroeder and Stephanie Schroeder; in-laws, Barbara (Richard) Malcolm, Jerry Smith, Paul (Kym) Smith, Marcia (John) Meek, Alan Smith, Becky (Isaac) Lopez, and James (Vanessa) Smith; step-daughter, Amber (Ryan) Sansone; granddaughters, Caitlyn and Brentley Sansone; beloved dog and cat, Jackie and Sheba.
Inurnment and Celebration of life to be held at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
