Kay Jeanne (McIntire) Simpson, 87, passed away July 13, 2020 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Kay Jeanne was born at home in Oregon, MO on June 20, 1933, the oldest of four children of Harry Lyons and Violet Marie (Holstine) McIntire.

Kay graduated both from Stephens College with a degree in fashion design, and also the University of Missouri, Columbia, graduating with a Home Economics degree. Kay was a Danforth Scholar and a proud member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. After college she received a prestigious internship from Eastman Kodak in Rochester, NY. While attending the University of Missouri, she met Robert (Bob) L. Simpson, and they were married in Oregon, MO on August 25, 1956. They raised their four children in St. Joseph, MO.

After living in Coronado, CA, Whidbey Island, WA, and Pensacola, FL, Kay and Bob settled in St. Joseph, MO in 1959. Kay was a supportive spouse, engaging in various civic campaigns and causes that Bob was passionate about.

In addition to being a supportive spouse and raising her children, Kay’s first career was as a registered dietitian. She gave dietary guidance to state schools and private nursing homes in Missouri and Kansas. After leaving dietetics Kay embarked on a second career with Mary Kay Cosmetics and achieved Directorship. She served her customers and team members for many years until her retirement. She was also active in the Junior League, Dow “Joans” Investment Club, St. Joseph Ladies Golf and was a Girl Scout Leader. She served on the board of the YMCA and was a member of PEO Chapter BJ. She was a long-time member and a Deacon of the First Presbyterian Church. She loved people, flowers, birds, fabrics, fashion, photography, music, theater, a good party and was a gourmet cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom McIntire; sister, Marilyn Schulte; brother, Mason McIntire and niece, Melinda Nedbalek.

Kay is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob of their St. Joseph home; daughter Susan Kay (Mike) Kelly, Keene, New Hampshire, son G. Scott Simpson, Jackson, Mississippi, daughter Stacey Ann (Tim) Hill , Weston, Missouri, and Merry Ellen Turner, Omaha, Nebraska; five grandchildren; sister-in-law Ann McIntire, Overland Park, Kansas; brother-in-law, William Schulte, Verona Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Judy McIntire, Mound City, Missouri; and nieces, nephews and a community of loyal friends.

Memorial Donations may be made in Kay’s memory to First Presbyterian Church, 301 North Seventh Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501 or Three Rivers Hospice, PO Box 1937, Platte City, MO 64079.

There are no visitation or services scheduled at this time.

