Kay Utt, 79

Graveside Service: Friday, May 1st, 2020 1:00 PM @ Graceland Memorial Cemetery. BB Highway, Cameron, MO 64429.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 2:01 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Kay Utt
1941 – 2020
Cameron, MO- Margaret Kay Utt, 79, formerly of Cameron, MO. passed away April 25, 2020 at a health care facility in Lawson, MO. Kay was born April 6, 1941 in Coffey, Mo to William Clair and Beulah (Alder) Miller.
Kay was a 1959 graduate of Bethany High School. She worked as an administrative assistant for many years. She had a great enjoyment for music, singing and dancing and enjoyed being a part of the “Entertainers” group of Cameron Regional Medical Center and prior Cameron Community Hospital. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clair and Beulah; husband Dale; stepdaughter Karey Utt; twin sister Fay Denny; brothers Bill and Glen Miller; sisters Mary Lou Searcy and Ella Lea Smith and grandson Zachary Ryan Watkins.
Kay is survived by 2 sons, Philip (Brenda) Crouse, Smithville, MO., Kevin Crouse, Plattsburg, MO.; daughter, Robin (Wade) Smith, Cameron, MO.; stepson Dan (Shelly) Utt, Kansas City, MO., stepdaughters, Angelia (Richard) Crouse, Excelsior Springs, MO. and Brenda (Scott) Burton, Independence, MO.; brother Donald (Linda) Miller, Stewartsville, MO., 19 grandchildren, 8 greatgrandchildren, and first husband and father of her three children, William L. Crouse, Lawson, MO.
Graveside services will be held Friday May 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a random act of kindness or to donate to those in need during these challenging times.
Friends may pay respects from 9:00 Am Wednesday to Noon Friday.
Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. For online condolences, please visit www.polandthompson.com

